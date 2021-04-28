  • MORE MARKET STATS

ReNew Power inks $7.6-m pact for robotic solar cleaning

April 28, 2021 8:08 AM

Renew Power has signed a $7.6 million contract with Israel-based Airtouch Solar for deploying water-free robotic cleaning systems at three of its upcoming solar power plants in Rajasthan.

Renew Power has signed a $7.6 million contract with Israel-based Airtouch Solar for deploying water-free robotic cleaning systems at three of its upcoming solar power plants in Rajasthan. The robotic cleaning systems will be supplied from Airtouch’s production plant in Israel, and the company’s manufacturing plant in India that is currently being established, a statement by Airtouch said.

“The adoption of robotic waterless cleaning systems for solar panels, by ReNew Power, will not only help in conserving water, but will also bring greater efficiency in the cleaning of solar panels,” Sanjay Varghese, president, solar, at ReNew Power said.

