Renault’s Carlos Ghosn remains CEO after arrest, new deputy appointed

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 4:28 AM

French automaker Renault has said that it has appointed its chief operating officer as deputy CEO to ensure day-to-day management.

Carlos Ghosn, Carlos Ghosn arrested, Renault, Renault CEO, Renault deputy CEO, industry newsThe company said Thierry Bollore would become deputy CEO with Ghosn. (Reuters)

French automaker Renault has said that it has appointed its chief operating officer as deputy CEO to ensure day-to-day management after the arrest of chief Carlos Ghosn, who will remain chief executive. After an emergency board meeting, the company said Thierry Bollore would become deputy CEO with Ghosn “temporarily incapacitated” following his arrest Monday in Japan on financial misconduct charges.

