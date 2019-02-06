Renault appoints Venkatram Mamillapalle as India head, Sumit Sawhney to take up global role

Source: Groupe Renault/twitter

Europe’s auto major Renault France has on Tuesday announced a leadership change in India, effective March 1, 2019. Venkatram Mamillapalle will become the new managing director for the Indian operations, replacing the incumbent Sumit Sawhney who has recently completed six years as head of Indian operations. Sawhney will be moving to a new position within the group, said a press release.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, who till recently was the head of Renault-Nissan-Avtovaz Purchasing Organisation in Russia, comes with extensive automotive experience and has worked with various Indian and international OEMs. He will report to Fabrice Cambolive, chairman, AMI (Africa-Middle East-India) region for Groupe Renault.

Venkatram, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University, also worked with Tata Motors as sourcing head, sources said.

Commenting on this change, Fabrice Cambolive said: “Over the last six years, Sumit has been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for establishing and growing the Renault brand in India. Under his leadership, Renault has become the number one European brand in this highly competitive and dynamic automotive market with two strong pillar models Duster and Kwid.”