Renault appoints Venkatram Mamillapalle as India head, Sumit Sawhney to take up global role

By: | Updated: February 6, 2019 4:32 AM

Venkatram Mamillapalle, who till recently was the head of Renault-Nissan-Avtovaz Purchasing Organisation in Russia, comes with extensive automotive experience and has worked with various Indian and international OEMs. He will report to Fabrice Cambolive, chairman, AMI (Africa-Middle East-India) region for Groupe Renault.

Source: Groupe Renault/twitter

Europe’s auto major Renault France has on Tuesday announced a leadership change in India, effective March 1, 2019. Venkatram Mamillapalle will become the new managing director for the Indian operations, replacing the incumbent Sumit Sawhney who has recently completed six years as head of Indian operations. Sawhney will be moving to a new position within the group, said a press release.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, who till recently was the head of Renault-Nissan-Avtovaz Purchasing Organisation in Russia, comes with extensive automotive experience and has worked with various Indian and international OEMs. He will report to Fabrice Cambolive, chairman, AMI (Africa-Middle East-India) region for Groupe Renault.

READ ALSO | RCom stocks remain under pressure after Anil Ambani firm’s bankruptcy plan; tank 26% today

Venkatram, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University, also worked with Tata Motors as sourcing head, sources said.

Commenting on this change, Fabrice Cambolive said: “Over the last six years, Sumit has been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for establishing and growing the Renault brand in India. Under his leadership, Renault has become the number one European brand in this highly competitive and dynamic automotive market with two strong pillar models Duster and Kwid.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Renault appoints Venkatram Mamillapalle as India head, Sumit Sawhney to take up global role
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition