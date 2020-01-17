Relief to PSU bankers and PFI staff, CVC extends safety net

All PSBs and PFIs are mandated to refer matters of suspected fraud above Rs 50 crore in respect of officers equivalent in rank to general manager and above to ABBFF.

In an attempt to shield PSU bankers and staff of public financial institutions (PFIs) from potential harassment by investigative agencies like the CBI, the Central Vigilance Commission has broadened the ambit of the advisory board for banking and financial frauds. Under this, no inquiries can be started before the board gives its approval.

A CVC office order, on January 15, said, “Recent changes in the nature of economic offences being committed as well as the changes in law necessitate the Commission to bring its instructions in step with the needs of the prevailing circumstances… it is now considered expedient to extend the ambit of advice pertaining to these matters to other relevant organisations (PFIs).”

The office order quotes from cases in the Supreme Court as saying: “This is an area where the opinion of persons with requisite expertise in decision making of that kind is relevant and may be even decisive in reaching the conclusion whether allegation requires any investigation to be made.”

Provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, stipulate that no police officer shall conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant under this Act, where the alleged offence is “relatable to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his official functions or duties” without the approval of the competent government/authority.

In the latest order, the CVC has also renamed the body as the ‘Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF)’ from the Advisory Board for Banking Frauds, which was formed on August 21, 2019.

Prior to August 21, there was an advisory body for public sector banks (PSBs) and public sector enterprises (PSEs) called the “Advisory Board on Bank, Commercial and Financial Frauds” since 1999.

The reconstitution and strengthening of the advisory board is aimed at reassuring PSB/PFI officers that honest decisions gone wrong won’t lead to their prosecution. The five-member ABBFF, drawn from various fields and in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, is headed by ex-vigilance commissioner and ex-CMD of Indian Bank TM Bhasin.

In a meeting of bankers with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 28, which was also attended by CBI director RK Shukla, it was decided that the investigative agency would soon hold meetings with bank officials and address their concerns and doubts. Soon, the finance minister will also hold meetings with officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Enforcement Directorate and income tax and customs departments for this purpose.

The finance ministry recently said reforms carried out by the government have improved banks’ health, with gross bad loans of PSBs having dropped from Rs 8.96 lakh crore in March 2018 to Rs 7.27 lakh crore in September 2019. However, earlier this week, a central bank report said bad loans of banks as a percentage of total loans could increase to 9.9% by September 2020 from 9.3% in September 2019, reversing a drop witnessed earlier.