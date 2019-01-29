Relief for Zee Group: Punit Goenka claims lenders ready to wait till the completion of stake sale

Chandra goes on to talk about negative forces that intended to sabotage his efforts to expedite the strategic stake sale of ZEE Entertainment.

By Mitali Salian

Chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Punit Goenka on Monday told investors that lenders had allowed the Essel Group time till “beyond April 2019” to repay its dues.

Lenders, Goenka said, have agreed to wait till the stake sale in Zee, expected in April, was completed. Moreover, lenders had promised not to sell any more pledged shares. Goenka said almost 97% of lenders had agreed to the new timeline. “We do not see lenders invoking pledged shares,” he said.

This was the second investor interaction in four days. On Monday, the Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock rallied 19.24% intra-day, settling at `372.5 apiece, up 16.6% on Monday after the group lost `13,947 crore in market capitalisation on Friday.

“They assured investors that business fundamentals remain intact and progress is on track over the promoter’s stake sale and the Essel Group’s stressed asset sale,” analysts at Nomura wrote referring to Friday’s call with investors.

MFs have Rs 11k-cr exposure to Essel Group firms, Page 10

They said the management indicated that the promoter stake sale process was at an advanced stage and would be met within the stated timeline. It also indicated the current stock prices would not likely to impact deal valuation.

The analysts wrote cash from one sealed infra-asset sale deal was expected soon, while “solar asset has an in-principle deal and both solar and road asset sales should be consummated in the next 3-6 months”. The group reportedly expects enterprise value from these asset sales at upwards of `20,000 crore and equity value of `8,000-9,000 crore. It cited the management as saying the success of the infra asset sale would address a major part of the promoter pledge.

In a dramatic open letter released Friday, Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Essel Group, opened with an apology to the group’s financial supporters, closing with a promise to repay all dues to his lenders.

In the letter, Chandra lists key areas where the group went wrong, including incorrect bids in Essel Infra, where things went from bad to worse after the company continued to pay interest and principle on loss-making projects by borrowing funds against shareholdings in listed companies. Chandra further stated buying D2H from Videocon as an error. The IL&FS meltdown “stopped the roll overs, diminishing our ability to service our borrowings”.

Chandra goes on to talk about negative forces that intended to sabotage his efforts to expedite the strategic stake sale of ZEE Entertainment.

In several releases on exchanges since, the company has denied any connection to Nityank lnfrapower and Multiventures further stating that documents relating to certain transactions with Nityank were sought by SFIO in July/August 2018 from certain Essel Group entities, and no further information has since been sought by the investigation agency. An article in The Wire published on January 24 reported a link between Essel Group and Nityank Infra Power currently under investigation by the SFIO.

Promoters of Essel Group had met with several lenders comprising mutual funds, non-banking financial corporations and banks over the weekend to assure them that “there will not be any event of default declared due to the steep fall in price…Lenders drew comfort from reiteration by the promoters for a speedy resolution through a strategic sale in a time bound manner,” according to a statement released by Zee Entertainment Enterprises.