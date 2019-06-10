Reliance to shut crude unit at Jamnagar refinery

Published: June 10, 2019 8:40:38 PM

Reliance owns and operates two refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat - a 33 million tonne a year DTA refinery that caters to local fuel demand and a 35.2 million tonnes only-for-export unit.

Reliance Industries Monday said it will shut down a crude distillation unit at its old refinery at Jamnagar for maintenance and inspection for up to four weeks from June 20. Reliance owns and operates two refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat – a 33 million tonne a year DTA refinery that caters to local fuel demand and a 35.2 million tonnes only-for-export unit.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it “is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units and coker units of its DTA refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting from June 20, 2019.” RIL said other crude distillation and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally during the period.

