Reliance to develop deepest gas discovery in KG-D6 block by 2022 jointly with BP

Published: June 11, 2019 8:20:07 PM

MJ, or D55, development is the third project that the partners have taken up to revive flagging natural gas production from KG-D6 block.

Reliance Industries and its partner BP plc of UK Tuesday announced sanction for development of their deepest gas discovery in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block.

MJ, or D55, development is the third project that the partners have taken up to revive flagging natural gas production from KG-D6 block. “Together the three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of discovered gas resources with a total investment of circa Rs 35,000 crore (USD 5 billion),” the companies said in a statement.

These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream, phased over 2020-2022, they added.

