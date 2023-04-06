Reliance takes on Nykaa, Myntra with new beauty retail format Tira

Reliance Retail, the country’s largest organised retailer, on Wednesday launched its flagship beauty retail store Tira at the Jio World Drive at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, taking on companies such as Nykaa, Myntra, Shopper’s Stop and the Tata group’s Tata Cliq Palette. The development is significant, said experts, since Reliance Retail had been looking at a beauty retail format for some time now.

A recent Euromonitor International study pegs India’s beauty and personal care market at eighth in the world, with its market size estimated at $15 billion, growing around 10% per annum. The online beauty segment in the country has been growing at double the overall pace (20% per annum), Euromonitor said, thanks to the growing penetration of beauty brands on online platforms.

Last year, Reliance Retail was in talks with French luxury group LVMH for the India franchise rights of beauty retailer Sephora, which is owned by the latter. In India, Sephora stores are run by the Arvind group, which manages around 25 stores in 13 cities. A deal between Reliance Retail and LVMH, however, did not materialise, pushing Reliance to foray on its own into beauty retailing, experts said.

According to executives in the know, Reliance Retail is looking at stepping up Tira’s presence across 100 cities over the next few years, with both shop-in-shops and standalone stores to be launched in the future. The target is to touch at least 100-200 stores over the next few years, with the company looking to provide an omnichannel experience to consumers across outlets.

The online version of Tira (in the form of an app as well as website) was soft-launched recently, which is now live for all consumers, persons in the know said.

In a statement, Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures, the holding company of Reliance Retail, said the plan with Tira was to break down barriers in the beauty retail space.

“Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty,” she said, adding: “One which is inclusive and harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”

The Tira app, for instance, has categories ranging from hair to skin care, makeup, fragrance, men’s products and bath and body products. Discounts on both domestic and global brands range anywhere around 10-15% at the lower end to 38-42% at the upper, with a wide range of cosmetic and beauty products on offer.

Other features in the app include customised recommendations, virtual try-ons, blogs and tutorials, with the offline store at BKC spread across 4,300 sq ft, with the focus on curated services provided by trained beauty advisors.

In addition, Tira stores will have dedicated gifting stations to personalise purchases as well as offer fragrance finders to help consumers match fragrances closest to their preferences.