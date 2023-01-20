Reliance Q3 results Live: JIO revenue jumps 18% on-year; net profit jumps 28% to Rs 4638 crore

18:21 (IST) 20 Jan 2023

RIL to see steady improvement across segments

“RIL is likely to see a steady improvement across segments, with stronger base GRMs and relatively lower windfall tax to drive better OTC results. However, a ~15% dip in integrated petrochemical spreads will likely offset the refining boost to an extent. Jio is expected to deliver a 2% QoQ rise in EBITDA while retail too is likely to have sustained the momentum, with an estimated 4% jump in QoQ in segment EBITDA. Overall, we expect consolidated EBITDA to grow by 5% QoQ and PAT by 6% QoQ,” said brokerage firm ICICI Securities.