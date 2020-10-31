  • MORE MARKET STATS

Reliance Retail posts marginal decline in revenues

By: |
October 31, 2020 8:27 AM

During the quarter, the company’s ebitda decreased to Rs 2,006 crore from Rs 2,322 crore in the year-ago period, a decline of 13.60%, the company said in a presentation.

Reliance Retail on Friday reported revenues of Rs 36,566 crore on a consolidated basis for the three months to September, a marginal decline over the previous year as lockdown-related restrictions on store operations were progressively eased during the quarter. Net revenues stood at Rs 36,972 crore in Q2FY20.

The ebitda margin declined to 5.5% in Q2FY21 from 6.3% in Q2FY20.

“Overall, Reliance Retail’s 2Q FY21 performance reflects resilience and customer preferences. The business is focused on restoring the momentum to pre-pandemic levels as operating curbs and limitations are relaxed,” the company said.

