Reliance Retail launches WhatsApp-JioMart service

Reliance Retail has launched its WhatsApp-JioMart partnership, enabling customers to place orders on the messaging service, director Isha Ambani said at the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday.

Isha, daughter of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, leads the retail business, and is tipped to be appointed chairman.

Reliance Retail will also foray into FMCG goods. “The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian’s daily needs,” Isha said. The company already has its own brands in staples, home, personal care and general merchandise and with this foray, Reliance Retail will be competing, inter alia, with majors Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Nestle and Marico.

A demonstration was made on how to browse the grocery catalogue, add items to the cart, make payment and place an order on JioMart through WhatsApp. JioMart, which delivers to customers in over 260 towns, works on a hyperlocal delivery model, and is India’s largest deployment of omni-channel capabilities.

“Our grocery business is the largest in India, serving daily needs of our customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores, and digital commerce platforms JioMart and Milkbasket. We launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers,” Isha said.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta, said in a press release, “This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat.”

During FY22, the digital commerce platforms of Reliance Retail delivered nearly six lakh orders every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year, Isha said in her address.

The company, under its new commerce initiative, grew its merchant partner base to over 20 lakh partners and adds about 1,50,000 partners a month. It is on course to partner with one crore merchants more to expand across the country, serving over 7,500 towns and three lakh villages in the next five years, she said.

While the company is present in categories of fashion, apparel, electronics, grocery, homecare, last year, it also entered into pharmacy retail with the acquisition of Netmeds. During the year, the business launched new commerce operations through Netmeds Wholesale and on-boarded merchants across 1,900 towns.

In the fashion and lifestyle business, Reliance Retail has nearly 4,000 stores in over 1,000 towns, while in consumer electronics business it has a network of over 8,700 stores across 7,000 towns.

In consumer electronics, the company rolled out the JioMart Digital initiative during the year. The platform enables small electronics merchants to sell the entire product portfolio of Reliance Retail on an assisted selling model, helping them deliver superior customer experience and growing their income.