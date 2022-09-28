Reliance Retail launches new lifestyle store format

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries (RIL), on Tuesday announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro.

The first Reliance Centro store was launched in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Reliance Centro aims to strengthen its reach and connect across categories like apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage, and accessories. The 75,000 square feet departmental store claims to house a range of over 300 brands in the Indian and international space and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family.

The company has positioned the departmental store as a one-stop fashion destination for the mid-premium segment customers. The store will house brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories and for different occasions from parties to festivals to wedding, catering to products for women, men and children.

As part of the inaugural offer, the company will give Rs 1,500 discount on shopping worth Rs 3,999 or get Rs 2,000 off on shopping for worth Rs 4,999 and above.

Reliance Retail has accelerated its expansions by opening over 1,000 new stores, and bringing the overall store count to 2,400 plus with over half of them being in tier-II towns. The company registered 2X increase in sales from smaller towns, which now contribute over 50% of total revenues.

With an eye on the larger share of the e-commerce pie, the company has been strengthening its JioMart, Ajio and Reliance Digital offerings and also new platform dedicated to third-party sellers. The company recently strengthened its portfolio with integration of Amante, Clovia and Portico. The company also recently announced plans to make a big foray into the FMCG business.