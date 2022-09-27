Reliance Retail launches its first fashion & lifestyle departmental store Reliance Centro in Delhi

Ahead of the festive season, Reliance Retail announced the opening of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store, Reliance Centro. This is the first such outlet by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries conglomerate, and is located in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The departmental store by Reliance will compete against the likes of Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle International, and other fashion & lifestyle departmental stores. A statement by the firm said that Reliance Centro will strengthen its reach and connect with consumers in India – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands.

The store will sell a wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories and for occasions ranging from parties to festivals to weddings. The 75,000 sqft store will have over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for sale. In time for the festive season, the departmental store also has a special inaugural offer for its consumers.

Mukesh Ambani, at the company’s annual general meeting in August, had announced his daughter Isha Ambani’s new position as leader of the group’s retail business. Meanwhile, Akash and Anant was identified for telecom and new energy unit leadership. Reliance has three broad businesses — oil refining and petrochemicals, retail, and digital services that include telecom. Retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries – Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

During the meeting, Isha Ambani had announced that the firm will launch its FMCG business this year. “The objective of this business is to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian’s daily needs with high quality products at affordable pricing,” she had said. Reliance Retail opened over 2500 stores in the year taking the present store count to over 15,000. During the meeting, talking about the company’s supply chain network, Isha Ambani had said, “We built an extensive supply chain network with modular design and best-in-class automation. We generated employment for more than 1,50,000 during the year, taking our employee base to over 3,60,000. We continue expanding our reach to more customers through the addition of store networks and merchant partners.” She had also mentioned about the several brand launches by Reliance across categories including staples, home, personal care and general merchandise, during the year.