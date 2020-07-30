Reliance Retail hit by lockdown in Q1; posts Rs 431 cr net profit even as EBITDA falls to half

Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is one of the biggest retail companies in India. (Reuters)

Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail unit Reliance Retail reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 431 crore for the fiscal first quarter April-June, which the company said was despite complete lockdown for a long period of time and only essential services being operational. Reliance Retail EBITDA fell by almost half as compared to the same quarter a year ago. RIL’s retail group posted an EBITDA of Rs 1,083 crore as opposed to Rs 2,060 crore in the April-June quarter last year.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is one of the biggest retail companies in India. Mukesh Ambani looks to build a retail empire after a downturn in the fortunes of the petrochemicals and energy businesses. Reliance Retail is especially expected to benefit from RIL’s recent deal with Facebook under which both these giants look to leverage India’s burgeoning internet users market. Reliance Retail also looks to shake up the empires of Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal under its new commerce venture and the company has already launched JioMart to expand its retail reach.