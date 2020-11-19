Reliance Retail completes Rs 47,000 cr fund raise; Mukesh Ambani firm sells 10% stake to investors

Reliance Retail today said that it has raised Rs 47,265 crore by selling 10.09 per cent stakes to investors such as Silver Lake Partners, KKR, ADIA, etc. The official release said that Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.