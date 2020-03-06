Reliance Retail buys TN departmental store chain Shri Kannan for Rs 153 crore

According to the Reliance Retail website, it reported a turnover of Rs 1,30,566 crore for the financial year 2018-19. (Website image)

Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has acquired 100% share capital of Tamil Nadu-based Shri Kannan Departmental Store (SKDS), for Rs 152.5 crore. The investment will further strengthen the Reliance group’s retail operations and presence in Tamil Nadu and further enable retail and new commerce initiatives.

SKDS, incorporated on September 15, 1999, is engaged in the business of retailing fruits & vegetables, dairy, staples, home & personal care and general merchandise to consumers. SKDS currently operates 29 stores across Coimbatore and nearby areas. with a retail area of over 6 lakh sq ft, said a disclosure by RIL to stock exchanges.

SKDS reported revenue from operations of Rs 415 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 481 crore, and net profit of Rs 2 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore in FY19, FY18 and FY17, respectively.

According to the Reliance Retail website, it reported a turnover of Rs 1,30,566 crore for the financial year 2018-19. As on September 30, 2019, Reliance Retail operates 10,901 stores across 6,700 plus cities with a retail area of over 24.5 million sq ft.