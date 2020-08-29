Reliance Retail acquires Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistic business for Rs 24,713 crore

Future Enterprises ’ Retail & Wholesale Undertaking has been transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced to acquire the Retail & Wholesale Business and the Logistics & Warehousing Business from the Future Group in a mega transaction for Rs 24,713 crore. The acquisition has been done as part of the scheme in which Future Group is merging certain companies into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL). Under this scheme, Future Enterprises’ Retail & Wholesale Undertaking has been transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL; further, Future group’s Logistics & Warehousing Undertaking transferred to RRVL.

Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle has also proposed to invest Rs 1,200 crore in the preferential issue of equity shares of Future Enterprises to acquire 6.09 per cent of post-merger equity; and Rs 400 crore in a preferential issue of equity warrants which, upon conversion and payment of balance 75 per cent of the issue price, will result in Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle acquiring further 7.05 per cent of Future Enterprises.