Reliance Power Jan-Mar net increases 16%

Reliance Power on Thursday reported improved operational efficiency and margins in the January-March quarter compared with the same quarter last year, leading to a 16% growth in its net profit at Rs 250.47 crore. Total income dropped by 7.54% to Rs 2,400.58 crore as other income was negative compared with Rs 130 crore gain in the same period last year. Total expenses during the period saw a drop of 3.58% as cost of fuel fell to Rs 977 crore from Rs 1,010 crore and the finance cost dropped to Rs 689.95 crore from Rs 737.26 crore.

The 4000 MW Sasan power plant in Madhya Pradesh operated at 98% PLF compared with 95% a year ago, while the PLF at Rosa operated at 65% compared with 60% a year ago.The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation was higher by 1.71% to Rs 1,084 crore and the Ebitda margins rose by 144 basis points to 44.64%.

Although the firm didn’t disclose the comparative figure for total power generation in the same quarter last year, during Q4 the total generation was 4441 million (m) units of power. Sasan generated a total 3200 m units, Rosa power plant generated 770 m units, Butibori generated 330 m units, Dhursar solar plant generated 69 m, and Vashpet generated 72 m units. During FY18, total power generated was up 4.42% to 43,065 m units.