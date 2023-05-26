Bringing snacking delights to India: Reliance partners with General Mills to launch Alan’s Bugles in India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Friday said that it has partnered with General Mills in order to launch the international corn chips snacks brand, Alan’s Bugles in India. “We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch a range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market,” said RCPL spokesperson.

RCPL’s FMCG portfolio comprises of brands like Campa Cola, Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands, including Independence (includes edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products; piloted in Gujarat last year and is being scaled up now) and Good Life (pulses and Basmati rice), among others.

General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands – Bugles in India. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally,” said Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director, General Mills India.

Alan’s Bugles is owned by General Mills and is available across major global markets like the UK, US and the Middle East. RCPL will offer the Alan’s Bugles to Indian consumers at a pocket-friendly price point starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese. It will launch Alan’s Bugles starting from Kerala and will gradually expand it across India.

RRVL operates an integrated omni-channel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets, and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its new commerce initiative. Reliance is betting heavily on India’s Rs 5 lakh crore branded FMCG market and with its large network of modern retail outlets and kirana partners, is now in direct competition with players like HUL, ITC, among others.