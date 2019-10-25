Reliance Nippon Life Q2 PAT up 21%

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, RNAM, said, “Nippon India Mutual Fund starts its journey with new brand identity, the management team remains committed to take it to next level of growth with the support of our investors and stakeholders.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) reported a net profit of Rs 137 crore in Q2FY20, a y-o-y rise of 20%. As on 30 September 2019, the assets under management was Rs 4.53 lakh crore.

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, RNAM, said, “Nippon India Mutual Fund starts its journey with new brand identity, the management team remains committed to take it to next level of growth with the support of our investors and stakeholders. The company will continue its focus to increase market share and profitability.”

Other expense was down on a quarterly basis from Rs 63 crore to Rs 56 crore, mainly attributable to reduction in discretionary spends, while increase in profit was mainly supported by lower tax rate. “This quarter we were successfully awarded an international equity mandate and remain confident that we will continue to leverage Nippon Life’s global network for our International and Alternate businesses to get higher share of foreign flows into India. Also, benefit from Nippon Life Insurance leading practices in risk management and processes,” added Sikka.