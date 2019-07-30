Reliance Nippon Life Q1 net up 13%

As on June 30, assets under management rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 4,30,661 crore.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) reported a 13% increase in its net profit to Rs 125.40 crore in the June quarter against Rs 111.06 crore in the corresponding previous quarter. As on June 30, assets under management rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 4,30,661 crore.

The fee and commission expense of the fund house for the first quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 25.18 crore a drop of 62.22%, taking the total expenses to Rs 179.87 crore against Rs 261.66 crore in corresponding previous quarter. Equity assets (including ETF) stood at Rs 1,15,746 crore, a y-o-y rise of 19%.