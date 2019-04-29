Reliance Nippon Life March quarter profit rises over 34 pc to Rs 151 crore

By:
Published: April 29, 2019 7:22:38 PM

The company had logged a profit of Rs 112.61 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNMA) Monday posted a rise of 34.16 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.08 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had logged a profit of Rs 112.61 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

Total income fell to Rs 397.49 crore from Rs 440.19 crore in March quarter 2018, RNAM, asset manager of Reliance Mutual Fund, said. For the entire 2018-19 financial year, the company’s net profit was Rs 486.09 crore, as against Rs 455.74 crore in the previous year. As on March 31, 2019, RNAM’s assets under management was Rs 4,22,149 crore, an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year, it added.

“Mutual fund industry remains underpenetrated and presents a huge untapped potential. Industry faced multiple headwinds during the year due to regulatory changes, market volatility and credit events. However, post elections, we expect much stronger growth.

“Our focus continues to be on retail assets. In FY’19, retail assets demonstrated highest growth in the industry and we continue to be the leader in this segment, driven by our unparalleled reach and strong distributor network,” said Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, RNAM.  RNAM has geographical presence at 300 locations pan India. The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for 2018-19 and has fixed the record date as May 10, 2019.

