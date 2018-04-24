​​​
Reliance Naval Q4 loss widens to Rs 408.6 cr

By: | Mumbai | Published: April 24, 2018 5:55 AM
Reliance Naval and Engineering, Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited, India largest integrated shipbuilding facility In a stock exchange filing, the company, formerly known as Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited, said its total income dropped 86% to Rs 34.76 crore. (Reuters)

Reliance Naval and Engineering (RNAVAL), on Monday said its standalone loss for the quarter ended March 31 widened to Rs 408.6 crore from Rs 139.92 crore a year ago. In a stock exchange filing, the company, formerly known as Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited, said its total income dropped 86% to Rs 34.76 crore. However, total expenses increased 11.8% to Rs 249.3 crore. The company’s consolidated loss for FY18 widened to Rs 1011.97 crore from Rs 577.22 crore a year ago. Revenue dropped 24.2% year-on-year to Rs 457.13 crore.

The stock closed 4.1% lower at Rs 27, ahead of the company’s results announcement published after the close of trading hours. RNAVAL operates India’s largest integrated shipbuilding facility.

