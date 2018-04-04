Reliance Jio’s new offer on IPL 2018 – Massive 102 GB data up for grabs; check price

As India warms up to the year’s biggest sporting event, India Premier League (IPL) 2018, India’s one of the largest telecom operators Reliance Jio has announced launch of a special data pack. (Reuters)

As India warms up to the year’s biggest sporting event, India Premier League (IPL) 2018, India’s one of the largest telecom operators Reliance Jio has announced launch of a special data pack. Jio on Wednesday announced that it will be introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile. The scheme will also help stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days. The pack will be available at Rs 251 only, offering 102GB of 4G Data.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio said that this special pack is the first of its kind to be introduced in the country by a telecom network. The pack is tailor-made for users to watch videos and will enable people to watch long duration matches with ease on their mobile screens. Jio is hopeful that with this facility, the company will define second-screen match-watching experience helping its customer base to catch live updates on the go or wherever and whenever they wish to. Customers will be able to watch cricket through the seven weeks and catch up on each of the sixty matches.

Reliance Jio has also started Jio Payments Bank from Tuesday and is a joint venture with SBI (State Bank of India), in which billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries’ has a 70% stake while India’s largest public sector bank SBI has a 30% stake. Reliance had first received its in-principle approval from RBi in August 2015. Jio Payments Bank can only accept only upto Rs 1 lakh and a customer can operate both savings and current account in the bank.it is to be noted that this bank cannot issue loans and credit cards.