Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Bharti Airtel: How telecom companies performed in terms of active subscribers in June

RJio added 10.2 million subscribers in June, increasing its active subscriber market share by 120 bps m-o-m to 28.3%, while Vodafone Idea lost another 11.2 mn subscribers dragging its share down 94 bps m-o-m to 32.8%. Bharti lost 4.4 mn active subscribers with market share down 26 bps m-o-m to 32.1%. Industry’s active subscriber base [considering Visitor Location Register (VLR)] in June was down 5.8 mn m-o-m to 984 mn, as subscriber additions by RJio were more than offset by exit at incumbents after they implemented minimum recharge plans.

RJio: 10.2 mn rise in active subscribers

Active Subscriber Market Share (SMS) at 28.3% (+120 bps), as it added 10.2 mn active subscribers in June 2019 (highest since Sept-18), up from 3.1 mn/7.2 mn added in May/April 2019. Strong subscriber addition in past few months was helped by strong traction in JioPhones. RJio’s active subscriber base reached 278 mn, while reported subscriber base was 331 mn. Active subscriber addition was higher vs. reported additions as VLR improved from 83 in May to 84 in June.

Vodafone Idea: active subscriber loss rate increases

It lost 11.2 mn active subscribers in June vs. 8.6 mn lost in May. Combined entity’s active SMS declined 94 bps (-52 bps in May-19) to 32.8%. It has been losing active subscribers since May 2018 when the combined active SMS stood at 42.2%. On reported basis, it lost 4.1 mn subscribers in June-2019 (market share at 32.9%) vs. loss of 5.7 mn in May-2019. Losses in active subscribers were higher as VLR declined from 86.1 in May to 84.1 in June.

Bharti Airtel: active subscriber loss continues

It lost 4.4 mn active subscribers vs. loss of 4.2 mn subscribers in May 2019. Active SMS was down 26 bps (down 9 bps m-o-m in May 2019) to 32.1%. It had a peak active SMS of 34.3% in June 2018. Bharti reported subscriber base was largely unchanged in June. Losses in active subscribers were higher as VLR declined from 99.9 in May to 98.5 in June.