Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Cheapest postpaid plans on offer compared; check out the game changer

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: The recent and cheapest telecom plan to hit the markets is that of Reliance Jio which is providing Rs 199 prepaid plan to pose a serious threat to the postpaid offers by Airtel and Vodafone.

The recent and cheapest telecom plan to hit the markets is that of Reliance Jio which is providing Rs 199 prepaid plan to pose a serious threat to the postpaid offers by Airtel and Vodafone. The plan was launched on May 10, and is creating a big buzz in the telecom market. With this minimum monthly rental, you can now enjoy tonnes of benefits, one of them being the international calls at a much cheaper price.

Let’s have a look and compare how the other competitors’ fares are against Jio’s new offering.

Cheapest Jio Postpaid plan:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 plan is now the cheapest in the market and is a ‘Zero-Touch’ Postpaid, that means postpaid services such as voice, internet, SMS, and international calling are pre-activated in this plan. This plan offers 25 GB high-speed data for an entire bill cycle, after the usage, the data speed will be 20/GB. This postpaid plan offers free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This plan will also offer international calling starting at 50 paise per minute

Cheapest Airtel Postpaid plan:

In comparison to Reliance Jio, Airtel is offering a postpaid plan that offers 20GB of internet data at Rs 399. For as low as Rs 399, you will be able to get 20 GB of 3G/4G internet data. The data provided by the telco comes with a rollover feature, that means the data saved in a month can be carried forward in the next month. This plan will provide unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. You will also get other benefits such as subscription Wynk Music.

Cheapest Vodafone Postpaid plan:

As compared to Reliance Jio, Vodafone offers Rs 399 plan as same as Airtel. The RED Basic plan offers 20 GB of internet data along with unlimited local/STD calls, even on roaming. The leftover data will be carried forward to the next bill cycle. A maximum of 200 GB can be accumulated. It has free incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming.

Customers can watch movies and TV shows free for 12 months subscription of Vodafone Play. Under this postpaid plan, international roaming can be activated with a payment of Rs. 149 per month.