Reliance Jio users set to get access to ZEE content

ZEE Entertainment and Reliance Jio will jointly market the content offering by leveraging its independent consumer facing touchpoints.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) on Tuesday announced that the two have signed an agreement which will now give Jio users access to ZEE’s entire library of content.

In August, ZEE had pulled out its entire library of content from Jio’s streaming platform after the two companies failed to arrive at an arrangement over price. Besides ZEE, Jio has arrangement for content with other broadcasters including Viacom18.

“As content creators our primary objective is to create rich and engaging content for our viewers across the nation and the globe. The expansive reach of Jio enables us to entertain a larger base of consumers with an appetite to consume content-on-the-go,” Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global, said.

ZEE further said that 227 million subscribers of Jio will be able to watch 37 live TV channels besides, getting access to content of ZEE5 – the video OTT app of the TV network.

Jio users will also be allowed to download content. ZEE5 makes original content which includes web-series, short films, among others.

“At Jio we are committed to provide our consumers the best of content from India and the world in our quest to accelerate digital inclusion in the country,” Akash Ambani, director, Jio, said.

