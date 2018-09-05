Reliance Jio turns 2: Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani-backed telecom company’s journey so far

In March 2016, Reliance Jio’s budget LYF branded 4G smartphones started to enter the market just ahead of launch of its 4G services.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday completed two years of existence since its launch on September 5, 2016. The telecom service provider, that emerged as major telecom industry disruptor in the last two years due to its cheaper tariff plans, started out in December 2015 by ‘beta-testing’ its 4G services for its one lakh-plus employees. Later in January 2016, billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio started to roll out its Wi-Fi services with a claim that Jio 4G will deliver 10 times higher download speed and 4 times better upload speed compared to industry peers.

LYF branded 4G smartphones

In March 2016, Reliance Jio’s budget LYF branded 4G smartphones started to enter the telecom market just ahead of the launch of its much-talked about 4G services. In the next month, Jio.com also went live with a host of apps including MyJio, JioChat, JioPlay, JioOnDemand, JioBeats, JioMags, JioXpressNews, JioDrive, JioJoin, JioMoney and JioSecurity. Finally, it was on September 1 that free voice calling and zero roaming charges came into being for existing customers across the country.

Jio Prime service

Jio announced extension of its free data, video and Wi-Fi services for three more months in the month of December 2016. On February 2017, Jio Prime service was launched for the existing Jio customers. By April 2017, Reliance Jio had gained a paid-subscriber base of 108.9 million users.

In the month of July same year, Reliance Industries Limited AGM, company’s latest JioPhone was announced, with a claim to bring 4G to the masses at the lowest cost possible.

JioPhone2, JioGigaFiber

At 2018 AGM, company announced launch of JioPhone2 and JioGigaFiber broadband services. The new phone carries Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Google Maps apps.

Reliance Jio in numbers



Reliance Jio, riding on its cheaper tariff plans compared to its industry peers, hit 100 million subscriber-mark in the first 170 days of its launch. The company with 215 million subscribers targets to cover 50 percent of telecom market by 2020. Recently, the company said that it aims to achieve another 100 million in 15 months.

Reliance Jio’s standalone net profit increased 19.9 percent to Rs 612 crore for quarter ending 30 June, 2018, as against the preceding quarter.

Reliance Jio subscriber count

At the end of June 2018, Bharti remained the market leader with a subscriber count of 344.56 million, followed by Vodafone at 222.73 million, Idea with 220.60 million and Jio with 215.26 million, according to the latest numbers released by TRAI.

Reliance Jio, this year, acquired spectrum, mobile-phone towers and fibre assets of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications Ltd.