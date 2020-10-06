Reliance Jio teams up with USP Studios for kids edutainment content

Following this partnership, Jio users will have access to eight edutainment apps, USP Studios said in a statement.
These include Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes, the statement said.
India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered USP Studios, a content creator for kids, to strengthen the platform’s offering for children. Following this partnership, Jio users will have access to eight edutainment apps, USP Studios said in a statement.