​​​
  3. Reliance Jio secures $1-billion term loan

Reliance Jio secures $1-billion term loan

The term loan facility was inked on June 22 and will be used to finance goods and services procured primarily from Samsung Electronics and Ace Technologies, Jio said in a statement.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2018 5:03 AM
The term loan facility was inked on June 22 and will be used to finance goods and services.

Reliance Jio said on Monday that it has secured a term loan of $1 billion from a group of banks led by Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Banking Group and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC). The long-term facility has been covered by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE).

The term loan facility was inked on June 22 and will be used to finance goods and services procured primarily from Samsung Electronics and Ace Technologies, Jio said in a statement.

The facility, which has a door to door tenor of 10.75 years, is the largest deal in India as well as the largest deal supported by K-SURE in the telecom sector globally, it added.

It also marks the fourth K-SURE covered facility for Reliance group in the last five years and the second K-SURE covered facility for Jio in the last three years.

The facility was arranged by a clutch of banks led by ANZ and HSBC, including BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Citibank, ING Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and Banco Santander.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top