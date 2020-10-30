Reliance Jio, Retail now makeup half of RIL’s EBITDA; how Mukesh Ambani’s new cash cows fared in Q2

Mukesh Ambani is on a mission to carve a tech giant out of Reliance Industries Ltd empire. Amid this, RIL’s consumer facing businesses Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail have been gaining prominence. Combined, the digital services arm and the retail business of Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom behemoth make up for 49% of the company’s total EBITDA. Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail are the two segments of RIL that in recent months have been the most lucrative of the RIL pie, as marquee investors lined up to have a piece of them. Here’s how they fared during the July-September quarter.

Jio Platforms Limited

On quarter basis, Jio Platforms posted a 19.8% jump in net profit while revenue from operations improved 7.2%.

Jio has now become the only operator outside China to have reached the milestone of 400 million subscribers in a single country.

Wireless gross addition showed a strong sequential increase to 27.2 million as lockdown restrictions began to ease during the quarter.

With more data consumption, average wireless data consumption of 12 GB per user per month was seen.

Making strides in the 5G connectivity space, Jio Platforms expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solution with a virtualized RAN.

Qualcomm Technologies and Jio achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution with a Tier-I carrier in the US.

JioUPI has been rolled out across the country now as digital payments gain prominence in India.

Reliance Retail