Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail continue to thrive, profit, sales surge; check Q4 results highlights

Reliance Industries today announced its quarterly results. (Image: REUTERS)

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio’s fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged almost 50% on-year to Rs 3,508 crore. Jio Revenue for the January-March quarter rose 19% on-year to Rs 18,278 crore; however, revenue fell on a sequential basis owing to lower number of days during the quarter. Meanwhile, RIL’s retail behemoth Reliance Retail reported a net profit of Rs 2,247 crore in the fiscal fourth quarter; while the revenue grew 23% on-year to Rs 46,099 crore. Business growth remained strong for the retail segment with the highest store opening reported in the period under review than all previous quarters combined.

Strong customer net addition of 1.54 crore in the quarter was reported

The drop in APRU comes after operators scrapped interconnect usage charge (IUC) from January.

ARPU was down at Rs 138.2, against Rs 151 in the previous quarter.

Revenue in Q4 stood at Rs 18,278 crore, against Rs 15,373 crore in the same period last year.

Reliance Retail results not comparable to the year-ago period due to the transfer out of the fuel retailing business to the RIL-BP JV.

826 stores opened during the quarter, the highest ever quarterly addition.

Revenue stood at Rs 46,099 crore in the January-March quarter, against Rs 38,242 crore in the previous year.

