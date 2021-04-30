Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail continue to thrive, profit, sales surge; check Q4 results highlights

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged almost 50% on-year to Rs 3,508 crore.
Reliance Industries today announced its quarterly results.
(Image: REUTERS)
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio’s fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged almost 50% on-year to Rs 3,508 crore. Jio Revenue for the January-March quarter rose 19% on-year to Rs 18,278 crore; however, revenue fell on a sequential basis owing to lower number of days during the quarter. Meanwhile, RIL’s retail behemoth Reliance Retail reported a net profit of Rs 2,247 crore in the fiscal fourth quarter; while the revenue grew 23% on-year to Rs 46,099 crore. Business growth remained strong for the retail segment with the highest store opening reported in the period under review than all previous quarters combined.
Reliance Jio earnings highlights
Revenue in Q4 stood at Rs 18,278 crore, against Rs 15,373 crore in the same period last year.
ARPU was down at Rs 138.2, against Rs 151 in the previous quarter.
The drop in APRU comes after operators scrapped interconnect usage charge (IUC) from January.
Strong customer net addition of 1.54 crore in the quarter was reported
During the quarter, average data consumption per user per month was strong at 13.3 GB and average voice consumption was at 823 minutes per user per month.
Jio has market leadership in 19 out of 22 circles, according to TRAI data.
Jio has expanded its spectrum footprint by 56% to 1,732 MHz.
Jio is conducting field trials for fine-tuning network performance and configurations for its 5G network.
JioMart has been scaled up to become a truly horizontal platform with a presence across Grocery, Fashion & Lifestyle, Digital and Pharma, and the ability to provide a customized catalogue for users.
“Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society. Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country. Jio’s on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. Jio’s focus remains on making lives easy for all citizens through our digital solutions while ensuring safety of our employees and partners,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.