  • MORE MARKET STATS

Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail continue to thrive, profit, sales surge; check Q4 results highlights

By: |
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 8:30 PM

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged almost 50% on-year to Rs 3,508 crore.

Reliance jioReliance Industries today announced its quarterly results. (Image: REUTERS)

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio’s fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged almost 50% on-year to Rs 3,508 crore. Jio Revenue for the January-March quarter rose 19% on-year to Rs 18,278 crore; however, revenue fell on a sequential basis owing to lower number of days during the quarter. Meanwhile, RIL’s retail behemoth Reliance Retail reported a net profit of Rs  2,247 crore in the fiscal fourth quarter; while the revenue grew 23% on-year to Rs 46,099 crore. Business growth remained strong for the retail segment with the highest store opening reported in the period under review than all previous quarters combined.

Reliance Jio earnings highlights

  • Revenue in Q4 stood at Rs 18,278 crore, against Rs 15,373 crore in the same period last year.
  • ARPU was down at Rs 138.2, against Rs 151 in the previous quarter.
  • The drop in APRU comes after operators scrapped interconnect usage charge (IUC) from January. 
  • Strong customer net addition of 1.54 crore in the quarter was reported
  • During the quarter, average data consumption per user per month was strong at 13.3 GB and average voice consumption was at 823 minutes per user per month.
  • Jio has market leadership in 19 out of 22 circles, according to TRAI data.
  • Jio has expanded its spectrum footprint by 56% to 1,732 MHz.
  • Jio is conducting field trials for fine-tuning network performance and configurations for its 5G network.
  • JioMart has been scaled up to become a truly horizontal platform with a presence across Grocery, Fashion & Lifestyle, Digital and Pharma, and the ability to provide a customized catalogue for users.
  • “Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society. Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country. Jio’s on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. Jio’s focus remains on making lives easy for all citizens through our digital solutions while ensuring safety of our employees and partners,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL Q4 net profit doubles on-year to Rs 13,227 cr, misses estimate

Related News

Reliance Retail earnings highlights

  • Revenue stood at Rs 46,099 crore in the January-March quarter, against Rs 38,242 crore in the previous year.
  • Net Profit was reported at Rs 2,247.
  • 4Q FY21 Revenue and EBITDA came in at an all-time high despite the disruptive operating conditions.
  • 826 stores opened during the quarter, the highest ever quarterly addition.
  • The total store count stood at 12,711 stores, covering 33.8 million sq ft. at the end of the year.
  • The Digital Commerce business led by JioMart, continued to scale up on portfolio, traffic and
    customer base.
  • Grocery hit its all-time high revenues with strong double-digit growth on-quarter, as it continued to serve customers across the country, post the emergence of the covid-19.
  • The business generated more than 65,000 new jobs in the previous fiscal year.
  • Reliance Retail results not comparable to the year-ago period due to the transfer out of the fuel retailing business to the RIL-BP JV.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Reliance Industries LtdReliance JioReliance Retail
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Reliance Jio Reliance Retail continue to thrive profit sales surge check Q4 results highlights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mukesh Ambani’s RIL Q4 net profit doubles on-year to Rs 13,227 cr, misses estimate
2HSBC India commits Rs 75 cr to India’s fight against COVID-19
3Marico Q4 net profit up 14% at Rs 227 cr; sales rise 34.5%