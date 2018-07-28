Reliance Jio Q1 result: Mukesh Ambani says no technology firm worldwide ever achieved this unique record

The average data consumption per user per month is 10.6GB, while the average voice consumption is 744 minutes per user per month, Jio said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm posted another profitable quarter with a 20 percent expansion sequentially in net profit for Q1 as a result of strong user additions and increased data usage. Furthermore, Jio added 28.7 million customers in Q1 of the running financial year, compared to 26.5 million in the last quarter. The average data consumption per user per month is 10.6GB, while the average voice consumption is 744 minutes per user per month, Jio said.

“Jio continues on its path to drive digital revolution in India. We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world. Jio has built an ecosystem for digital services and its affordable and simplified pricing strategy offers every Indian a chance to experience the “power of data,” Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said in a press statement.

Major highlights:

Standalone revenue from operations of ₹8,109 crore (13.8% QoQ growth)

Standalone EBITDA of ₹3,147 crore (16.8% QoQ growth) and EBITDA margin of 38.8%

Standalone Net Profit of ₹612 crore

Subscriber base as on 30th June-18 of 215.3 million

Lowest churn in the industry at 0.30% per month

ARPU during the quarter of ₹134.5/ subscriber per month

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 642 crore GB

Total voice traffic during the quarter of 44,871 crore minutes

Broadband service

When it comes to wireless broadband service, Jio claims to have increased its subscriber base from 186.6 million as of March 31, 2018 to 215.3 million as of June 30, 2018. The net subscriber addition during the past 12 months has been 92 million. The company claims to have India’s largest wireless data subscriber base.