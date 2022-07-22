Reliance Jio Q1 net profit at 4,335 crore, up 23% on-year; misses expectations

Reliance Jio today reported a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year, rising 23% from a year ago, but missing street estimates. The telecom and operator’s standalone revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 21,955 crore. Analysts had expected the telco to post a net profit of around Rs 4,500 crore, aided by strong subscriber addition and growth in Average Revenue Per User (APRU).

Jio’s revenue from operations was at Rs 21,873 crore, coupled with other income of Rs 82 crore the firm reported a revenue of Rs 21,955 crore. This was up 21.9% from the year-ago period when the company reported a total income of Rs 18,008 crore. Net profit in the corresponding quarter came in at Rs 3,502 crore.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal had projected a net profit of Rs 4,500 crore and net revenue of Rs 21,600 crore. Expenses, however, were projected to be lower than the Rs 16,137 crore that was reported by the telecom operator. ICICI Direct had estimated revenue of Rs 21,582 crore and a net profit of Rs 4,420 crore.

(To be updated….)