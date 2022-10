Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 28.1% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as it added more users.

India’s biggest telecom carrier by subscribers said net profit rose to 45.18 billion Indian rupees ($545.2 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 35.28 billion rupees a year ago.