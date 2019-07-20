Reliance Jio pips Airtel to become second-largest mobile company

It must be mentioned that Jio has already beaten Airtel to claim the second spot in terms of revenue market share for the January-March quarter of 2019.

Reliance Jio has pipped Bharti Airtel to become the second-largest mobile operator with 322.98 million subscribers, amassing a market share of 27.80% against 27.58% of Airtel, which has 320.38 million customers at the end of May 2019. Vodafone Idea remained the largest operator with 387.55 million subscribers, having a market share of 33.36%, data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for May showed.

Reliance Jio became the second-largest telecom operator for the first time, overtaking Bharti Airtel, in terms of combined adjusted gross revenue (AGR) generated from mobile access services as well as national long distance (NLD) services during the January-March quarter.

Jio has been the top operator for the past few quarters in terms of mobile access services revenues but it was lagging behind Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel in NLD service revenue, which made it the number three operator when revenues from both the streams were combined.

The data assume significance as Jio is now second-top telco both in terms of subscribers and revenue, which is a huge feat given the fact that the telco launched its commercial services in September 2016 and it has been not even three years.

Reliance Jio added 8.18 million net subscribers in May and ended the month with 27.80% market share. Apart from Jio, only state-run BSNL, which is awaiting a relief package from the government, added 2,125 wireless subscribers during the month.

Incumbent mobile operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel – which have introduced minimum recharge schemes to increase their average revenues per user – lost subscribers, at 5.69 million and 1.50 million, respectively.