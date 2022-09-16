Reliance Jio outguns Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, adds 29.4 lakh subscribers in July, TRAI data shows

Reliance Jio outgunned Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea as it added 29.4 lakh mobile phone users in July, taking its subscription base to 41.59 crore subscribers, according to the latest subscriber data collated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). In comparison, Bharti Airtel added 5.1 lakh wireless subscribers, taking its total user base to 36.34 crore, while Vodafone Idea’s customer losses continued. The cash-strapped telecom company lost 15.4 lakh mobile customers in the month under review, shrinking its user base further to 25.51 crore, reflecting its continuing struggle.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 16 Sep 2022: Fuel cost static; check rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, other cities

Wireless subscribes rise

India’s wireless user base rose marginally by 0.06 per cent to 114.8 crore at the end of July, from 114.7 crore in the month before, according to TRAI. While Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel widened their market shares to 36.23 per cent and 31.66 per cent from 36 per cent and 31.63 per cent respectively, Vodafone-Idea’s share narrowed to 22.22 per cent from 22.37 per cent in June. Bharti Airtel has 97.99 per cent of its users active on the network, according to Visitor Location Register, a key metric reflecting the number of active users on a mobile network. In comparison, Bharti Airtel has 91.88 per cent, Vodafone Idea has 85.03 per cent of its users active on the network.

Urban subscriptions rises, rural subscriptions decline

Top five service providers constituted 98.42 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and Atria Convergence, Trai said. In urban areas, the number of subscribers increased to 65.04 crore at the end of July, up from 64.90 crore at the end of June. Rural subscriptions saw a rare decline as the number of subscribers in India’s vast rural hinterland fell to 52.33 crore, down from 52.39 crore during the same period, data showed.

Also Read: Gold Price Today, 16 Sep 2022: MCX gold at multi-year low, may trade sideways to down; US Fed policy eyed

Jio dominates broadband internet market with 52% share

Jio dominated the broadband internet market, holding 52.29 per cent share, It is followed by Bharti Airtel with 27.51 per cent, Vodafone Idea with 15.23 per cent, and BSNL with 3.13 per cent of the overall customers. According to TRAI data, wireline subscribers increased from 255.7 lakh at the end of June to 256.3 lakh at the end of July, a net increase of 60000. The data also showed that the overall wireless tele-density decreased marginally in July to 83.25 per cent from 83.27 per cent in June. Around 102.3 lakh subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability in July, increasing the cumulative requests to 72.48 crore by July-end.