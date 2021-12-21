Reliance Jio only operator to add subscribers in October

On the back of additions by Jio, the overall wireless subscriber base rose marginally to reach 1,166.30 million in October.

Reliance Jio added 1.76 million wireless subscribers in October, becoming the only operator to add customers during the month. Bharti Airtel lost 489,709 subscribers while Vodafone Idea continued its losing spree with a loss of 964,245 subscribers.On the back of additions by Jio, the overall wireless subscriber base rose marginally to reach 1,166.30 million in October.

As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Jio’s wireless subscriber base rose by 0.41% in October to reach 426.60 million. Bharti Airtel’s base declined 0.14% to 353.97 million. Similarly, Vodafone Idea’s wireless user base was down 0.36% to 269.02 million.

In terms of wireless broadband users, Jio’s base stood at 426.60 million, followed by Airtel at 204.73 million, Vodafone Idea at 122.47 million. The mobile number portability (MNP) requests have also been consistently high for the past few months.

The MNP requests stood at 7.29 million in October.In terms of wireline broadband subscribers, Reliance Jio has been adding the maximum number of users, primarily due to the rollout of its fibre connectivity across the country. Jio added around 220,000 wireline broadband users in October followed by 130,000 of Airtel.

As of October, the wireline broadband base of BSNL stood at 4.72 million, followed by 4.16 million of Reliance Jio, 3.98 million of Airtel, 1.97 million of ACT and 1.07 million of Hathway Cable.