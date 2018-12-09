Reliance Jio offers 1.5-5 GB data per day plans; check details of cricket and most affordable packs

Jio has five packs that offer 1.5 GB to 5 GB data per day. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio offers multiple pre and postpaid plans to its subscribers. Currently, the telecom service provider has nine packs under its main plan category. Jio has five packs that offer 1.5 GB to 5 GB data per day. Apart from this, it has other packs such as sachets packs, long term packs and cricket packs.

Under 1.5 GB pack, Reliance Jio offers plans ranging from Rs 449 to Rs 1699 with different benefits and validity dates. While Rs 1699 plan is valid for 365 days with 547.5 GB data, Rs 449 has validity for 91 days with 136 GB internet.

For high data users, Jio has Rs 799 plan in which it offers 140 GB (5GB/day) data for 28 days. It also has 2GB/3GB/4GB per day plans with different validity.

Jio also offers most affordable plans. Under this plan, Jio offers 2 GB data for Rs 98 with 28 days validity. Jio also has cricket pack in which it offers 102 GB data for Rs 251 with 51 days validity.

Under its long term packs, Reliance Jio offers four different plans ranging from Rs 999 to Rs 9999. All the plans have different benefits with different validity. Rs 999 offers 60 GB data, Rs 1999 offers 125 GB data Rs 4999 offers 350 GB data and Rs 9999 gives 750 GB data.

In all the plans, voice service is absolutely free with no additional charge for voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls. All the subscribers will have the option to opt for Jio Prime membership upon subscription to any available Prepaid or Postpaid plan and payment of Rs 99.