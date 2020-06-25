High praise for Reliance Jio from US; State Secy Pompeo lauds Mukesh Ambani firm for rejecting Chinese co

Mike Pompeo’s tweet terming Reliance Jio as a clean telecom company comes after the Mukesh Amabni led firm managed to draw a spree of international investors including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, after drawing global investors, is now attracting global praise as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo termed the digital telecommunications arms of Reliance Industries as a ‘clean teleco’ along with other major global telecommunications players. Mike Pompeo, in a tweet, named leading global telecom companies that have been shunning the infamous Chinese company Huawei and moving on to partner with more ‘trusted 5G vendors’. US President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly attacked the Chinese communications technology infrastructure provider, claiming it has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the military.

“The tide is turning toward trusted 5G vendors and away from Huawei. The world’s leading telecom companies—Telefonica, Orange, Jio, Telstra, and many more—are becoming Clean Telcos,” Mike Pompeo Tweeted. He went on to add that the telecom companies are rejecting doing business with Huawei, which he said is a tool of the CCP surveillance state.

The tide is turning toward trusted 5G vendors and away from Huawei. The world’s leading telecom companies—Telefonica, Orange, Jio, Telstra, and many more—are becoming “Clean Telcos.” They are rejecting doing business with tools of the CCP surveillance state, like Huawei. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 24, 2020

The Trump administration had on Wednesday added Huawei to the list of 20 Chinese firms that are either owned or backed by the Chinese military, according to media reports. US President Donald Trump and his administration have been urging countries across the globe to bar Huawei for national security reasons. With a new set of tensions arising between the United States and China, the addition of Huawei along with 19 other firms could see them attracting sanctions from the US government, reports said.

Mike Pompeo’s tweet terming Reliance Jio as a clean telecom company comes after the Mukesh Amabni led firm managed to draw a spree of international investors including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Mukesh Ambani roped in Rs 1.15 lakh crore from investors for a 24.7% equity stake in the Jio Platforms despite a pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe. With the massive investment into Jio Platforms and a Rs 53,000 crore rights issue, Mukesh Ambani was able to make his oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd net-debt free ahead of the March 2021 deadline he had set for himself.