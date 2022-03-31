Reliance Jio loses maximum number of subscribers second month in a row

For a consecutive month, Reliance Jio has again lost the maximum number of wireless subscribers with 9.32 million customers leaving its network.

Last month too, Jio had lost 12.90 million subscribers. Apart from Jio, Vodafone Idea too continued its losing spree with a decline of 389,082 users in January while Bharti Airtel added 714,199 users during the month, becoming the only telecom firm to do so.

As a result of the subscriber loss, the overall wireless base declined by 9.38 million to 1145.24 million at the end of January.

As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), on monthly basis, all circles have registered a decline rate in their subscriber base.

The mobile number portability (MNP) remains high with 9.53 million requests during the month.

In terms of wireless broadband or 4G, Bharti Airtel added 550,000 subscribers while Reliance Jio lost 9.32 million users followed by Vodafone Idea, which too lost 1.07 million. But Jio added 260,000 wired broadband customers followed by 130,000 additions by Airtel.