Reliance Jio leads in subscriber additions in May

Reliance Jio added the maximum number of subscribers in May at 3.11 million, followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 1.02 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers with a loss of 759,258 users in May.

As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the total wireless subscribers in May increased to 1,145.50 million from 1,142.66 million last month. In terms of percentage of active subscribers, Bharti Airtel continues to lead with 97.98%, followed by Jio with 93.77%. Vodafone Idea’s percentage of active subscribers stood at 85.14%.

In terms of wireless broadband or 4G subscribers, Jio added 3.11 million subscribers while Bharti Airtel added 1.92 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea added 1.18 million users. In wireline broadband, Jio added 260,000 users while Bharti Airtel lost 110,000 users.

The mobile number portability (MNP) continues to be high with 7.97 million requests in May. With strong 4G customer additions, it seems that the impact of tariff hikes is no longer there. Telecom operators are likely to soon announce another set of tariff hikes as they look to improve their average revenue per user (Arpu) by weeding out low paying, inactive subscribers. Despite the hikes undertaken in December 2021, the active subscriber base of the industry has risen in the last few months.