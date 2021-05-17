Reliance Jio joins global consortium to build undersea cable network centred on India

The two submarine cable systems which Reliance Jio plans to deploy will connect India with Asia Pacific markets through Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia and the other one with Italy, middle and north Africa region. (File Photo)

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday said it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India with global partners and submarine cable supplier Subcom to cater to increased data demand. The two submarine cable systems which the company plans to deploy will connect India with Asia Pacific markets through Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia and the other one with Italy, middle and north Africa region.

“To meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems,” Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said in a statement.

The submarine cable networks are used to connect several countries for flow of internet and telecom services. “Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers,” Oommen said.

These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200 Tbps (terabits per second) of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometres, according to the statement. The IAX system that will connect India from Mumbai from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia, and is expected to be ready for service by mid-2023 and the IEX system that will extend India’s connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the middle East and North Africa is expected to be ready for service in early 2024.

“Apart from the seamless connection of the IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the USA,” the statement said.