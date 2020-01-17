Reliance Jio is India’s largest telco, Vodafone Idea loses 36 million users in November

Jio is the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers.

Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers with 369.93 million customers as Vodafone Idea reported a drop of 36.41 million users in November, which led its base to decline to 336.25 million. At the end of October, Vodafone Idea was the largest player with 372.67 million customers.

As per sources in Vodafone Idea, the decline is primarily due to change in accounting of reporting.

The company has reduced the time period of recording active subscriber from 120 days to 90 days. The company, however, dismissed that the decline is due to increase in tariffs as the numbers are till November 30 while the tariff hike came into effect from December.

The company sources further said the revised set of customer numbers will be used as benchmark for further reporting.

Bharti Airtel remained the third-largest player with 327.30 million customers with addition of 1.65 million customers in November.

State-run BSNL also added 338,480 subscribers during the reported period, which led its base to increase to 117.59 million at the end of November.