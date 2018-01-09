Reliance Jio ‘Happy New Year 2018’ plans live today; here are the benefits

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 plans will be effective from today. (Source: JIO website)

Reliance Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ are effective starting today. The telecom operator had recently revised the prices of some of its prepaid plans, offering more data to the users. These new plans are now reflecting on Jio’s recharge section of the website and the app from where the users can avail them. After the revised prices, Jio offers 1 GB data per day for 28 days at just Rs 198, making it one of the cheapest plans in the market with 1GB daily FUP. Earlier, the users were getting only 4.2GB data with 0.15GB data as the daily FUP limit under this plan. Once the daily limit is exhausted, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Meanwhile, the current Rs 199 Jio prepaid plan offers 1.2GB data per day, which comes to 33.6GB data for 28 days. Overall Jio’s Rs 149 plan with 1GB daily data makes it cheaper compared to rivals Airtel, Vodafone, etc. Among the plans priced slightly more, the Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, up from 70 days.

Under this plan, Jio offers 1GB data per day which means that the users get 84 GB data in total. Earlier, these benefits were available at a price of Rs 459 but the telco has reduced the cost by Rs 50. The original Rs 399 plan with 1GB data per day and 70 days validity now costs Rs 349.

Meanwhile, the Rs 499 plan is now priced at Rs 449. Under this plan which comes with a validity of 91 days, the customers get 1GB data per day, which means a total of 91GB data. Once again calls, both local and those made on roaming are free and unlimited, along with free SMS.

Jio had also upgraded its plan offering 1.5 GB data per day. The Rs 198 prepaid plan is among the cheapest in the market with 1.5GB data per day, which comes to 42GB for the 28-day validity. This is again much more than what Airtel and Vodafone are offering in their Rs 199 and Rs 198 plans.