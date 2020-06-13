Reliance Jio fundraising tops Rs 1 lakh cr; TPG follows KKR, others with Rs 4,500 cr equity stake buy

Reliance Industries Ltd on Saturday evening announced that the US-based private equity firm TPG would invest Rs 4,547 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.93% equity stake.

Reliance Jio has added one more overseas investor to the long list of equity investors who have now put in over Rs 1 lakh crore in the Mukesh Ambani’s digital services and telecom venture. Reliance Industries Ltd on Saturday evening announced that the US-based private equity firm TPG would invest Rs 4,547 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.93% equity stake. With today’s announcement, Reliance Jio Platforms has raised a total investment of over Rs 1.02 lakh crore, by selling a combined 21.99% equity stake. TPG’s investment in Reliance Jio Platforms is made at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore, the same as the other recents investments by KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and others.

