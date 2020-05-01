Not ONLY WhatsApp: Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart has other Facebook apps support as well

Millions of JioMart customers can be connected via large Whatsapp community.

RIL’s pet project JioMart not only has Whatsapp behind its back; the US-based social media website Facebook’s other platforms such as Instagram as well are available for its use. “Millions of JioMart customers can be connected via large Whatsapp community. FB will connect JioMart customers with all our apps such as FB, WA, Instagram and Messenger,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Reliance Jio deal in Facebook analyst call. Reliance Industries Ltd and Facebook recently signed a pact according to which the latter would get 9.99% equity stake in RIL’s telecom arm Jio for an investment of over Rs 43,000 crore.

With the deal with Facebook, JioMart hopes to widen its audience reach and make space for itself in e-commerce in a country which is largely dominated by players such as Amazon and Flipkart for now. However, for RIL, kirana stores and small traders are in focus as the company looks to build a platform that lets kirana stores connect with consumers nearby. “Our focus will be India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector,” Reliance said in the statement announcing the deal late last month. JioMart platform is already live in select regions including Kalyan and Navi Mumbai and the company is likely to take up the operations pan-India.

For JioMart, Whatsapp is a medium to access about 400 million users (the current base of the messaging application). Whatsapp is at core of the deal with not only the platform being used to connect with the customers but also to help them access the JioMart page. While the company sends order confirmation via Whatsapp for now, it is likely that in the coming future, the platform will also be able to close the payments loop, a Credit Suisse report said recently. Whatsapp is likely to start its payments services in India soon.