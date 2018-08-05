Reliance Jio Digital Pack offers 2GB additional data per day: Here is how to get it

This Jio Digital pack offer is expected to expire on August 6.

In yet another good news for customers, Reliance Jio has come up with a new top-up for its subscribers. Under this new digital pack, Jio offers 2GB of additional data per day to the customers. The pack is available for selected customers on their already recharged data plan. There is no information from the company on how these numbers are selected. This Jio Digital pack offer is expected to expire on August 6.

According to an image posted in the MySmartPrice.com, the new prepaid data plan will be applicable to the existing Rs 399 prepaid plan of Reliance Jio. This means that the additional 2GB data will be provided as an add-on to the existing 1.5GB 4G data per day which comes as part of the prepaid plan. So, the customer will get a total of 3.5GB of 4G data per day. The Rs 399 plan also offers unlimited free talk time and 100 free messages per day to the subscribers.

The Jio Digital pack can be availed from the MyJio app. The customers must keep in mind that the telecom operator only offers 2 GB data per day as part of this top-up and there are no other benefits like free calls or messages included in it.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had introduced Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama which let users exchange their phone with Jio Phone for just Rs 501. And the users need to recharge with the Rs 99 pack for six months to avail the benefits. The Rs 99 pack offers 0.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for a validity period of 28 days.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, public operator BSNL is revising some of its plans to offer 100 SMS per day benefits in a bid to compete with other players like Jio and Airtel. However, the revision has only been made to the postpaid plans which means that prepaid subscribers will not be getting similar benefits. Further, it is applicable only on postpaid plans that cost Rs 399 and more. Not just that, the SMS benefits are also being offered only in Tamil Nadu and Chennai telecom circles at the moment.