Reliance Jio develops 5G solution with Qualcomm

The work done by Qualcomm and Jio is intended to fast-track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Reliance Jio has locally developed an open and interoperable interface compliant architecture-based 5G solution in collaboration with Qualcomm and has achieved over 1 Gbps speed on it.

“We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions … provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realisation of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation,” Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said during Qualcomm’s 5G summit.

With 5G technology, users will experience the higher speeds, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IoT solutions.

“We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments,” Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies said.

The portfolio of Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms is designed to provide a foundation for flexible, virtualised, scalable, and interoperable cellular network infrastructure. It supports all key frequency bands on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum.