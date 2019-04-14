Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark in 2.5 years even as Airtel took 19 years to achieve it

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 5:21 PM

Jio became the fastest company in the world to achieve 100 million telecom subscribers in 170 days of starting commercial operation. In its earnings report for the quarter ended December 2018, Bharti Airtel had disclosed that it had 284 million customers.

Reliance Jio, 300 million, customers mark, Airtel, 19 years, jio tv, jio phone, jio music, jio cinema, newsReliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark in 2.5 years even as Airtel took 19 years to achieve it

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has crossed the 300 million customers mark in two-and-a-half years of its operations, sources said. The milestone was reached on March 2, they added. Queries sent to Jio on the matter remained unanswered. However, in its television commercials during the ongoing IPL season, Jio is shown ‘Celebrating 300 million users’.

Jio became the fastest company in the world to achieve 100 million telecom subscribers in 170 days of starting commercial operation. In its earnings report for the quarter ended December 2018, Bharti Airtel had disclosed that it had 284 million customers. However, as per regulatory filings, Bharti Airtel reported having 340.2 million customers on its network in December and 340.3 million customers at the end of January.

Bharti Airtel crossed the 300 million customers mark in 19th year of its operations. Vodafone Idea became the largest telecom player in the country with 400 million customers following the merger of mobile business of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular on August 31, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark in 2.5 years even as Airtel took 19 years to achieve it
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition